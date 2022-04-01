Mandy Rose In Bikini With Buns Out

"All about them views 😎🏝," the wrestler captioned her photo.
The frame definitely captured a great view of Mandy's beach buns, which were front and center on the cover of the photo series. She was dressed in a neon green bikini that surely grabbed the attention of other beachgoers. With a thong-style backside, Mandy's buns were out and exposed, enjoying the warm rays of the sun.
Fans couldn't help but get excited over the views as well and took to the comments to share their thoughts.
"Wow! Spectacular views!🔥🔥," a fan commented.
"Suns out buns n guns out," said a follower.
"That is THE view. The greatest view there is. Thank you for blessing us. 😍🍑😍🍑😍🍑😍," another fan was grateful.