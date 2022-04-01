Mandy Rose In Bikini With Buns Out

Mandy Rose gave her fans a treat with steamy beach photos uploaded on her Instagram, where she has over 3 million followers.

The WWE superstar, also known as Mandy Sacs, enjoyed a quick beach trip to break the routine and made sure to update her fans with the head-turning bikini look she chose to wear.

Scroll to see the steamy pics.

Sun's Out, Buns Out

"All about them views 😎🏝," the wrestler captioned her photo.

The frame definitely captured a great view of Mandy's beach buns, which were front and center on the cover of the photo series. She was dressed in a neon green bikini that surely grabbed the attention of other beachgoers. With a thong-style backside, Mandy's buns were out and exposed, enjoying the warm rays of the sun.

Fans couldn't help but get excited over the views as well and took to the comments to share their thoughts.

"Wow! Spectacular views!🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"Suns out buns n guns out," said a follower.

"That is THE view. The greatest view there is. Thank you for blessing us. 😍🍑😍🍑😍🍑😍," another fan was grateful.

She Keeps Rising

Mandy, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, has gone a long way from her bodybuilding days back in 2013. She got her big break in WWE's Tough Enough competition in 2015, placing second and earning the hearts of many fans.

But it's never been an easy path and Mandy credits her hard work and determination for her success.

"No matter what it is, I just show out. I put in the work. I’m a true believer that you gotta take risks in life," she said in an interview.

Leg And Booty Workout

Her championship belt isn't the only thing she worked hard for, her voluptuous and incredibly strong body is also a result of grinding at the gym.

In a previous post, Mandy shared her leg and booty workout, which included deep squats while carrying a 205-pound barbell. No wonder her booty looks so good in tiny bikinis!

On Another Level

It's safe to say that there is more ahead for this Total Diva, who feels like she is currently on another level with her headspace.

"I was always confident but now, I’m at a whole other level. I just, I don’t know what it is, like I just, I’m feeling very confident, I’m actually in a really good place mentally and you know physically, and all that," she said to BT Sport.

"I feel really good and I’m having a really good time at NXT. Everyone treats me with a lot of respect and as they should in general, and I treat them with a lot of respect.”

