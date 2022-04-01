Once again, Aaron Rodgers' decision was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. The superstar QB was expected to leave the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career but eventually signed a massive contract to extend his stay at Lambeau Field for the foreseeable future.
NFL News: Matt LaFleur Reveals His Reaction To Aaron Rodgers' Comeback
He Always Hoped Rodgers Would Come Back
Rodgers took his time to make a decision. But deep down, HC Matt LaFleur always thought he was going to come back:
“I was in an offensive meeting, so it was pretty exciting,” LaFleur said, per Sports Illustrated. “I actually darted out right away to make sure I read it the correct way before I let anybody know. I would say I had pretty good feelings about it throughout the course of the offseason–since the season had ended up to that point. But until you know, you really don’t know.”
He Thinks Rodgers Still Has Many Years Left
Despite his age, Rodgers is still one of the prime QBs in the league, winning back-to-back MVPs. Moreover, LaFleur is confident he can still perform at that level for many years to come:
“I think he’ll go as long as he wants to go,” LaFleur replied. “I think he’s got not only the talent and the mind, but the way he takes care of himself is as good as I’ve seen. He’s super-disciplined in terms of everything does from what he puts into his body to how he prepares physically and mentally. Those aren’t conversations that we have regularly, so we’re just going to take advantage of the time that he is with us and continue to try to work and grind and hopefully someday be able to get a Super Bowl.”
He Can Skip OTAs If He Wants To
Rodgers isn't expected to participate in the team's voluntary OTAs. However, LaFleur doesn't think that'll be an issue, even with a new-look receiving corps:
“Certainly, yeah, you’d love everybody to be part of the offseason,” the coach admitted. “But, as we’ve seen in the past, it doesn’t have a huge impact on how he’s going to perform. He wasn’t part of the offseason last year, and I’d say he went out and played well, played at a high level. I think there’s plenty of opportunity between the time when we actually start training camp to Week 1 to get on the same page with everybody.”
The Packers Need To Strike Gold In The Draft
The Packers lost their top two weapons in the passing game in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. And, as talented as Rodgers is, he can only do so much with no talent around him.
Matt LaFleur already acknowledged the team's need to add more depth to their WR corps and bring in at least one deep-ball threat, so it'll be interesting to see how they address those needs in the draft.