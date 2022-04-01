NFL News: Matt LaFleur Reveals His Reaction To Aaron Rodgers' Comeback

The Packers lost their top two weapons in the passing game in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. And, as talented as Rodgers is, he can only do so much with no talent around him.

Matt LaFleur already acknowledged the team's need to add more depth to their WR corps and bring in at least one deep-ball threat, so it'll be interesting to see how they address those needs in the draft.