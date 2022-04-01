Cody Bellinger picked up things where he left them in 2021 but that's not exactly a good thing. The former MVP has struck out at an alarming rate during MLB's Spring Training and looks far from the offensive superstar he once was for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB News: Dodgers Discuss Cody Bellinger's Slump
Bellinger Is Making Progress, Says Dodgers Staffer
Bellinger is working on a new batting stance to try and get the slump behind him. And, although it has yet to pay off, Dodgers hitting coach Brant Brown thinks he's slowly getting there:
“Belli operates fast,” Brown told The Athletic. “And we want to support him. He’s always looking at himself in the mirror. It’s just navigating through that process and trying to be more in tune with what the real is versus the feel. We have seen some progress.”
Dodgers Hitting Coach Says He Needs A Consistent Routine
Per Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc, Bellinger needs to find a consistent routine and stop tinkering with his stance. Once he finds one, it'll all be a walk in the park for him:
“The goal,” said Van Scoyoc, “is to kind of get a consistent routine and process and find something that sticks and stick to it and not bounce around. (With) some of that, if he wants to experiment, he’s his own person and if he comes up with a thought, he has a right to try that. It’s his swing, his career, and we’ve got to be there to help and support him even if you don’t necessarily think that’s the right thing at that moment. It’s his swing, and he drives that.”
Dave Roberts Doesn't Care About The Slump
Even so, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is unbothered by Bellinger's slump in Spring Training. As long as he rakes once the real thing starts, he can strike out on every plate appearance for all he cares:
“For me, Cody striking out X amount of times in so many at-bats, I really don’t care,” Roberts said. “I want to make sure he’s progressing and he’s ready for April 8."
A Trade Could Be Looming?
It's also worth noting that Bellinger will make $17 million this year before being eligible for arbitration next season and then a free agent in 2024.
Even despite the slump, he's one of the best outfielders in the game, so it shouldn't be hard for the Dodgers to find him a trade suitor. He's young and has shown what he's capable of before his sub-par year in 2021, so look out for him in trade rumors as the season progresses.