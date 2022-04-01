MLB News: Dodgers Discuss Cody Bellinger's Slump

It's also worth noting that Bellinger will make $17 million this year before being eligible for arbitration next season and then a free agent in 2024.

Even despite the slump, he's one of the best outfielders in the game, so it shouldn't be hard for the Dodgers to find him a trade suitor. He's young and has shown what he's capable of before his sub-par year in 2021, so look out for him in trade rumors as the season progresses.