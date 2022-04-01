NFL News: Sean McVay Addresses Von Miller's Locker Room Impact

The Buffalo Bills made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason by signing veteran star Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract.

No one expected a 33-year-old to get such a massive deal but then again, Miller is one of the greatest pass-rushers of his generation.

Miller Ignites His Teammates, Says Sean McVay

But more than experience and disruptive defensive skills, Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay believes that Miller will also provide a huge boost of energy for those around him:

“(Miller’s) that type of guy, those igniters that raise everybody around them,” McVay told the Buffalo News. “He’s a great teammate, too. He’s a special player, obviously, but he’s just a special type of person, and he’ll do a great job.”

McVay Says Bills Are Gonna Love Him

McVay also pointed out how much of a positive presence he's been in the league since entering the NFL with the Denver Broncos:

“He’s a great dude, number one. I was so impressed with what a great teammate he was,” McVay said. “He was one of those guys that he treats everybody so well. The equipment staff, the PR (staff) – everybody’s gonna love Von Miller.”

McVay Compares Miller To Spider-Man

Despite his age, Miller is one of the most athletically gifted players. Notably, his former coach even compared him to Spider-Man for his incredible body control:

“I was talking to (Chargers coach) Brandon Staley about him (Monday), and he described him as Spider-Man, and I think that’s a good way to describe him,” McVay. “Because his body control, his athleticism, his flexibility, his ability to close and finish out plays is a big reason why we were able to win, and he’s gonna do a great job for the Buffalo Bills.”

He Can Make History In Buffalo

With a Super Bowl win in Buffalo, Miller could become the first player in NFL history to win a ring with three different franchises. So, motivation clearly won't be an issue for the veteran:

“I think a guy that’s been a championship-caliber player,” McVay added. “I saw a stat that if he’s able to win one there, he’ll be the first player in NFL history to win three Super Bowls with three different teams.”

He's not getting any younger and the clock is ticking on him. But if Miller can be even half the player he's been throughout his entire career, then the Bills are set to be even scarier.

