With a Super Bowl win in Buffalo, Miller could become the first player in NFL history to win a ring with three different franchises. So, motivation clearly won't be an issue for the veteran:
“I think a guy that’s been a championship-caliber player,” McVay added. “I saw a stat that if he’s able to win one there, he’ll be the first player in NFL history to win three Super Bowls with three different teams.”
He's not getting any younger and the clock is ticking on him. But if Miller can be even half the player he's been throughout his entire career, then the Bills are set to be even scarier.