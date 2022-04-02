Kate Beckinsale never fails to stay at the top of her game when merging Hollywood and fashion. While she keeps serving sophisticated looks, fans get to see her show off on Instagram, and it is safe to say her 5.2 million followers are always left delighted. The Guilty Party showed off her winsome figure in a little black dress that left her looking radiant in her latest media update.
Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Strapless Minidress
Beguiling
The award-winning actress got ready for her "Friday night" glam indoors as she gave fans an insight into her beauty routine. Beckinsale's skin appeared as luminous as ever in her strapless mini-dress that bore wavy cuts across the chest area. The hot number bore the same wavy cuts at the hem, which stopped on Beckinsale's upper thigh.
The fashion-forward actress cinched her waist with a tiny belt while her hair was held together in a bun. Her Persian cat, Clive, made a graceful appearance making the short video even more adorable. Through the 8 seconds clip, Beckinsale went about her make up routine, sporting smoky eye makeup and a sultry pink lipstick. She wittingly captioned the post:
"Little slice of Friday night. animal style."
https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb1_b1BNRq-/?utm_medium=copy_link
Glamor Goddess
Taking a look at Beckinsale's glamorous appearances at various award parties, it could be concluded that she is indeed a glamour goddess. In another of her Instagram posts, fans gleaned the actress's look at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards, which left an impressive mark on social media.
The 48-year-old has always exhibited perfection on the red carpet. She posed in a fitted lengthy white gown with a modulating short cape. Her dress featured an eye-catching metallic silver long-sleeve in her red carpet pose. The glamour goddess concluded her cute outfit with silver platform sandals, making her look taller.
Rumors At The Oscars
According to E!, the image of Jason Momoa lending his jacket to Kate at the Oscar after-party has stirred reactions to the two stars dating. The English actress was captured wearing the blazer of the Aquaman star to keep warm on a cold night. They stood facing each other with broad smiles on their faces. They appeared to be having intense conversations at the bar, which showed their connection and raised questions concerning their relationship.
A Possible Romantic Spark?
The internet almost concludes that Kate and Jason are dating or going in that direction. The rumors of their cozy connection followed the splitting of Jason and his wife, Lisa Bonet, which happened months ago, and Kate being single since her breakup with Goody Grace in 2020. However, the stars are yet to comment on the rumor of their possible romantic spark, and social media is waiting in agitation to confirm if the rumor could be true.