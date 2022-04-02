Lourdes Leon is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon, and her teeming fans are here for it all. Lourdes's unabashed show of sophistication in her fashion choices ranges from high-end apparel to captivating street-style looks. Being the daughter of music legend and fashion icon Madonna, it is safe to say that Lourdes has learned from the best. In one of her many tantalizing fashion displays, Lourdes presented a sizzling look to the delight of her 286k Instagram admirers. Check out her spectacular style below
Lourdes Leon Stuns In A Backless Net Dress
Braless In A Silver Dress
The fashion model brandished an alluring pose as she slipped her trim figure into a net dress with large revealing holes and silver balls. The outfit showed off Lourdes' milky skin as it ran across her chest area and down her rear. The 25-year-old laid on her stomach, giving fans a view of her backside. The racy outfit left her back bare while it included a headcover styled like a hoodie. Lourdes completed the glam with a piercing gaze for the camera.
Young Fashionista
Leon attended her first Met Gala last year in a dazzling beaded pink attire. The model took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself at the Met Gala. As she is fondly called, Lola was dressed in a glittery pink halter neck top with straps that criss-cross around her stomach. She paired it with a flowing pink floor-length skirt. She accessorized with a pink purse and drop diamond earrings as her long hair fell against her shoulders.
New Tattoo
Lourdes was spotted recently as she enjoyed a relaxing day at her hotel's pool while on vacation in Miami. The Savage X Fenty star model wore a pale green bikini under a halter top mini dress in the same shade. Her long hair cascaded down her shoulders in waves, and she accessorized with a cream-colored beach bag. As she stripped down to her bikini to lounge on an outdoor chaise, she displayed her newest tattoo, which is located on her upper left thigh. The New tattoo reads- 'davina,' a Spanish word for the divine.
Partying With Kim Kardashian
Lourdes enjoyed time with Kim Kardashian at the SKIMS Swim event held at Miami's Swan. The model, who is gaining recognition as a model and influencer, seemed to be having a good time with Kim as the duo was seen chatting and hugging at the SKIMS event. Lourdes seems to love the brand's swimwear as she was seen rocking a light blue bodysuit from the brand with a matching bucket hat and sneakers only two days after the event.