Professional surfer Alana Blanchard has a unique style and skill that has kept her top of the game for years. This amazing powerhouse woman is flying high with top success in her career choices. As many fans know, Blanchard is no one-trick pony, and she has thrived well, combining surfing, modeling, and motherhood.
Alana Blanchard In Bikini Enjoys Alone Time
Lovely Day For A Bikini
Although Blanchard's happy place is with her loved ones, she makes sure to take some me-time. Combining motherhood and an already demanding career is undoubtedly exhausting, and the stress can sometimes get overbearing. However, Blanchard is not letting her life as a working mom affect her stunning look and welfare. The 32-year-old mom proved her ability to maintain a perfect figure when she posted images of herself on Instagram months after giving birth. Blanchard wowed her followers with snaps of a two-piece bathing suit that flaunted her figure. She stood barefoot on a palm branch, and her hair which was let loose, made the images appear more relaxing. Viewers were surprised by her unchanged features despite childbirth, and a commenter wrote,
"You just had a baby…Amazing!! "
Multitasking At Its Finest
It is no secret that being a mom hasn't stopped Blanchard's passion for surfing. She shared a post on Instagram on March 22 that featured holding a surfing board in one hand while pushing her baby's pram with the other. Blanchard was presumably on her way to the beach to test the waves in the clip posted. The mom of one who rocked an animal skin swim trunk had a baby in a pram as she stroked along a flowery resident. The image received over 18,268 likes and 120 comments from her followers.
Staying Healthy
Blanchard shared the secret to her perfect physique during an interview, and it turns out that having an ideal body that fits nicely into a bikini is about eating healthy. According to the Kauai resident, eating healthy is one of her priorities, and she says one has to maintain a good diet despite the situation. Blanchard mostly sticks to natural vegan foods and stays away from over-processed items. The surfer also noted that incorporating CBD into one diet is highly beneficial. Still, she says it is advisable to get proper education before purchasing CBDs as there are different brands in the market.
Blanchard On Agility
Blanchard's flexibility is one of her outstanding skills, and she says anyone can be flexible and agile with the right exercises. Blanchard has remained stunning and elegant by switching up her usual workout routine. She Isn't scared of trying new plans like yoga, and she revealed the Les Mills Hiit Workouts help relax her mind. Although Blanchard noted that stepping out of one's comfort zone can yield positive results, the athletes advised people always to take some time off and focus on self-care.