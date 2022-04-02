Quincy Davis In Swimsuit Enjoys Selfcare 'Essentials'

The Montauk native, who started surfing at the age of 7, has gathered a lot of experience on hair and skin protection over the years of surfing and spending time in the sun. Davis shared some beach secrets with Vogue. She revealed that she uses sunscreen in or out of the water and does not wear makeup when surfing, though she occasionally wears it when going out with the girls or when going to dinner. She washes her face with a mild cleanser and keeps her skin moisturized. Surfing requires that she spend a lot of time in the sun, so she tries as much as she can to keep her hair moisturized and healthy by applying hair care products and oils multiple times a week. She also gets a clarifying treatment to strip the nasty water out of her hair.