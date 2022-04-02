Quincy Davis In Swimsuit Enjoys Selfcare 'Essentials'

Getty | Craig Barritt

Health & Lifestyle
Ashabi Azeez

Pro surfer Quincy Davis shared a picture of herself enjoying a moment of self-care on the beach on her Instagram page. Davis shared a photo of herself in leopard print swimwear as she laid on her stomach to enjoy a bit of self-care. Check out her inspiring leisure moment

Davis In A Leopard Print Swimwear

Getty | Tommaso Boddi

The beautiful surfer donned leopard print swimwear as she enjoyed some self-care time at the beach. She laid on her stomach as her leopard print swimwear accentuated her toned legs. The 26-year-old had some seashells arranged on her back as she seemed to enjoy some self-care. She had her face turned away from the camera while letting her honey brown curls cascade down her back. Davis rested her head on both hands as she relished the moment.

Davis In Purple Bikini

Getty | Craig Barritt

The beautiful surfer seemed to be enjoying time spent at the beach as she wore a purple bikini and a white beach hat in a photo that she posted on her Instagram page in September 2021. Davis, who never passes up on bikini days, was all smiles as she stood at the beach in a purple bikini and white beach hat with matching sunglasses. Her gorgeously toned body was on full display as the sunny blue sky radiated above her. She captioned the photo: 'LDW feels! 😎🥳😁'

Skin And Hair Protection Secrets

Getty | Mark Sagliocco

The Montauk native, who started surfing at the age of 7, has gathered a lot of experience on hair and skin protection over the years of surfing and spending time in the sun. Davis shared some beach secrets with Vogue. She revealed that she uses sunscreen in or out of the water and does not wear makeup when surfing, though she occasionally wears it when going out with the girls or when going to dinner. She washes her face with a mild cleanser and keeps her skin moisturized. Surfing requires that she spend a lot of time in the sun, so she tries as much as she can to keep her hair moisturized and healthy by applying hair care products and oils multiple times a week. She also gets a clarifying treatment to strip the nasty water out of her hair.

Surfing In The Hamptons

Getty | Craig Barritt

Though Davis' shoulders, arms, and thighs get toned from all that surfing, she also does some cycling, running, and boxing on the side. Davis loves to be close to family and friends. She revealed that she loves to surf in the Hamptons because it's closer to her family and friends. The waves are also better in the fall. For Davis, the perfect re-energizing meal after a day at the beach is that which she has at her brother's restaurant.

