Kelly Ripa In Throwback Snap Flaunts Sinewy Legs

Health & Lifestyle
Ashabi Azeez

It's no secret that American actress, dancer, talk show host, and television producer Kelly Ripa loves a good throwback photo. The 51-year-old Live! With Kelly and Ryan host loves to share throwback photos of her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three kids. This time, Ripa shared a throwback photo of herself from 2009 on Instagram as she flaunted her sinewy legs.

Legs For Days

The talk show host posted a picture of herself looking hot in a white blazer and patterned shorts, which she paired with a pair of stilettos and dark sunglasses. The shorts showed off her impressively toned, long legs and Ripa looked amazingly fit. She captioned the photo: '#tbt 2009 whoever took this📸, thank you. I almost forgot. #dance #dancer’. Fans showered her with compliments; as one fan wrote, 'she got legs, she knows how to use them.

Built For Elegance

In another of her many beauty hours, the Emmy-winning TV host showed off a glamorous post with a generous amount of leg. The All My Children actress looked sophisticated in a form-fitting black dress rucked up to her thighs. The dress had gold undertones that added some highlights to the style. The outfit showed off her toned thighs and legs as she sat cross-legged. The mom-of-three rocked her blonde tresses in a cute bob while completing her look with a pair of black stilettos.

Ripa's Toned Calves

The 51-year-old mother of three has one of the most toned calves in the industry. Her longtime fitness trainer, Anna Kaiser, revealed during an interview with Purewow about her metastatic breast cancer Thriver challenge that she and Ripa had been working together for seven years, four or five times a week. "It's about commitment. She is committed to health and fitness, and she shows up every day. That's what you have to do. It's not going to happen in three moves or three days. It's going to happen over two years, three years…even ten years", Kaiser said.

She Has Fun While Keeping Fit

Ripa's trainer, Kaiser, also revealed that though Ripa does a lot of heavy workouts, she has fun while doing it. Her method focuses on high-intensity interval training, dance cardio, and muscle-building techniques. The fitness trainer also revealed that Ripa's workout focuses on muscle building and maintaining those muscles as she gets older. Kaiser stated that Ripa indulges in jump squats, curtsey lunges, and lunges to keep her limbs nimble and toned. She divulged that it is harder to maintain muscle mass over the age of 40, so the more one is able to build lean muscle before 40, the easier it will be after that.

