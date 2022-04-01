Kelly Ripa In Throwback Snap Flaunts Sinewy Legs

The 51-year-old mother of three has one of the most toned calves in the industry. Her longtime fitness trainer, Anna Kaiser, revealed during an interview with Purewow about her metastatic breast cancer Thriver challenge that she and Ripa had been working together for seven years, four or five times a week. "It's about commitment. She is committed to health and fitness, and she shows up every day. That's what you have to do. It's not going to happen in three moves or three days. It's going to happen over two years, three years…even ten years", Kaiser said.