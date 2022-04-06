Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Manor Just Sold For $4.9M

After only three years of ownership, Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his traditional-style Los Feliz home. The Oscar winner initially offered Red Oak Manor, a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, for $5.75 million in August 2021. However, he reduced the price to just under $4.9 million in January 2022. The reduced price appears to have enticed a buyer as the property is now classified as "contingent."

In 2018, Leonardo, 47, paid $4.9 million for the opulent mansion built in 1926. He bought the property from artist and DJ Moby. According to reports, the superstar actor had reserved the apartment for a relative as he owns a two-house compound in the Bird Streets section of Los Angeles, one of many luxury homes he has amassed in various locations. If the sale of this investment goes through, he will only lose a small amount of money.

Get more information about Leonardo's soon-to-be-sold property below.