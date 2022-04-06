Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Manor Just Sold For $4.9M

After only three years of ownership, Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his traditional-style Los Feliz home. The Oscar winner initially offered Red Oak Manor, a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, for $5.75 million in August 2021. However, he reduced the price to just under $4.9 million in January 2022. The reduced price appears to have enticed a buyer as the property is now classified as "contingent."

In 2018, Leonardo, 47, paid $4.9 million for the opulent mansion built in 1926. He bought the property from artist and DJ Moby. According to reports, the superstar actor had reserved the apartment for a relative as he owns a two-house compound in the Bird Streets section of Los Angeles, one of many luxury homes he has amassed in various locations. If the sale of this investment goes through, he will only lose a small amount of money. 

Get more information about Leonardo's soon-to-be-sold property below.

Welcome To Red Oak Manor 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

According to the listing, the 1926-era Red Oak Manor, located in scenic Los Feliz, has been completely "restored and re-imagined by Moby."

The magnificent space measures 4,644 square feet and includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

The Fully Lighted Interior

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Pendant light fixtures, three fireplaces, and glass doors that open to tranquil surroundings feature throughout the residence's mostly white interiors. A gym, office, and guest suite are located on the lower level.

White cabinetry, a center island, a breakfast nook with a built-in bench, and a walk-in pantry characterize the eat-in kitchen. In addition, a guest bedroom with its inconspicuous private door is located on the house's basement level.

The Outdoor Area 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

There is an outdoor space with plenty of room to have fun and partake in several outdoor activities. It features a dining area, a pool with adjoining lounge chairs, and a spa on the property. The yoga studio next to the pool is one of the most impressive features.

The surrounding walls and lush hedges provide therapeutic isolation from the rush and bustle of the City.

Leonardo Gains From The Sale Of His Malibu Beachside Property

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Leonardo has been having a lot of success lately in the real estate market. According to reports, The Departed actor has sold his Malibu beach property. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,765-square-foot Carbon Beach home was listed for $10 million in September 2021 and sold for $10.3 million in November. The sale was remarkably above the asking price, meaning it paid out handsomely for Leonardo.

The house, which was last sold for $1.6 million in 1998, has both the buyer and the seller represented by Kathryn Bentzen of Coldwell Banker Realty.

...And Buys Another Beachside Property In The Neighborhood

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Although the Oscar award winner sold his Malibu beach property, he hasn't left the neighborhood as he stealthily purchased another beachside property for $13.75 million in an off-market deal. 

He is also having difficulty leaving Los Feliz, so he bought a $7.1 million Spanish-style compound from Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family fame in May 2021.

The Titanic star, whose other numerous successful roles include, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is known for more than simply portraying the main character in blockbuster films and dating an endless stream of stunning ladies. 

Leonardo has proven that he has a long and illustrious experience in luxury real estate. While it is impossible to track down all of his homes, there is enough information to show that he is always looking for valuable real estate. So it won't be surprising to hear the news that the famous actor has either sold or purchased a property any time soon. After all, he has the money and can spend it however he deems fit.

