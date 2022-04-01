CrossFit Athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir had a surprise guest at the quarter-finals of the CrossFit Opens earlier this week. Her grandfather showing up at the arena was all the motivation she needed to put extra effort into her routines. Grandpa's appearance wasn't the only reason Katrin loved that event, according to her post on Instagram.
CrossFit Athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Impresses Grandpa With Insane Abs
Her Best Event Yet
"I really liked this event - FAST but also required discipline!! Those OH lunges were challenging (as expected!!), but those last 10 strict hspu were the real surprise of the workout .. whheeef! 🥵🤣 Anybody else?!" she captioned.
Katrin got her full-body workout done, using weighted dumbbells, starting with lunges plus arm pulses. Then she moved to upside-down presses working her arms as hard as possible. Not only did she impress her grandpa, but her boyfriend Brooks Laich was also behind the camera, clicking away as his woman did her thing.
A Happy Katrin
A successful lift makes Katrin happy, and she confirmed it in her Instagram caption when she wrote, "Happy Lift, Happy Girl." Brooks also corroborated her words by saying,
"There's nothing like a happy [Katrin Tanja]!! So proud of you, love, and on to the next step!"
Fellow Icelandic CrossFit athletes and occasional training partner Annie Thorisdottir and California-native Lauren Fischer also commended her in the comments.
Joining A Team
Katrin returned to Iceland in the middle of March to train under the guidance of renowned instructor Jami Tikkanen. She joined Annie's team, and together, the team did impressively well at the Opens.
From the beginning, her grandfather was there supporting her from the quarter-finals to the semi-finals in May. At the start of the season, the 2015/2016 fittest woman on earth finished poorly at an unofficial time behind her friend Lauren, according to the Morning Chalk Up, but she pushed through and improved her time.
Learning Never Ends
Even though she has ten years of experience in CrossFit, the athlete explained to her 1.8million followers that learning never ends. Also, it's always an added advantage to get the advice of a coach like Jami. She wrote,
"After 10 years in the sport I STILL have so much to learn - I believe I have made the best transition possible in order for me to continue to grow & evolve as an athlete. Jami's attention to detail is unlike anything I have seen before - with his dedication to observing every detail, his extreme intelligence in exploring all aspects of what can be improved & his quiet, confident trust in where we are heading: I couldn’t be more excited to see what we are capable of becoming!!"