Dakota Johnson Stuns In Plunging Dress

Johnson's hairstyles and dresses have always been splendid, but she clearly has a thing for feathers. She greeted fans with one of her sterling appearances for the 2022 Oscars. The Fifty Shades actress showed up at the March 27 Oscars after-party in a dusty rose feathered gown that took breaths away. The beautiful dress was designed with feathers that flowed from the voluminous sleeves to the gown's long train. The dress also features a plunging neckline and glittering sequins.

Fans got to see the royal-like glam and aura Johnson exuded at the Vanity Fair After-Party. The 32-year-old How To Be Single actress gave fans a closer look at her dress and outstanding makeup and hairstyle. The Hollywood star who previously stood out at the Venice Film Festival, rocked a dark fringe hairstyle, eyes shadows that made her blue eyes pop, and pink nude lipstick. As usual, fans got carried away by the appearance and filled the comments with lovely emojis and compliments.