HoYeon Jung In Louis Vuitton Shows Off Body

Netflix star HoYeon Jung has been showing off her figure and her Louis Vuitton. The 27-year-old Squid Game actress made 2021 headlines for being unveiled as Louis Vuitton's global brand ambassador, with 2022 seeing her continue the prestigious position. Ahead of the weekend, Jung updated her Instagram with a gallery of photos - of course, the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram manifested, and it was the first thing fans saw.

Jung had opted for a cute LV backpack, one loved by the likes of model Hailey Bieber and reality star Kourtney Kardashian. Check it out below.

Louis Vuitton Gains

Scroll for the photos. They echoed 2021 ones showing the South Korean enjoying fresh snow as she carried around a super-cute and monogrammed LV backpack. HoYeon's 23.7 million followers initially saw her snapped on a sidewalk and with a gal pal. The two had their backs to the camera, with HoYeon seen in baggy '90s jeans, a skimpy and low-back tank top highlighting her slender frame, plus a jacket wrapped around her waist.

The former catwalk queen, this year back on the runway for Louis Vuitton, went low-slung with her mini backpack, also carrying a fancy bag, likely from a recent shopping trip.

See More Photos Below

The share, now topping 3.8 million likes, also came with Jung showing off her recent activities, ones including a hotel pool moment with a burger and fries, plus an outdoor sunset dip with friends. "LA was fun," the actress wrote, with former Disney star Dove Cameron quickly leaving a like.

Jung is fast rising amid the ambassador game, now fronting brands including American fashion giant Calvin Klein and French kingpin Chanel. “I’m honored to kickstart my acting career with Louis Vuitton, which I’ve worked with throughout my modeling career. I’m looking forward to the partnership as a global ambassador for the brand,” she stated last year while marking her Vuitton join.

Louis Vuitton Loves Her

LV's big boss Nicolas Ghesquière, meanwhile, said:

“I immediately fell in love with Hoyeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.”

Instagram Following Up

Jung made 2021 headlines for gaining 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks amid the success of Squid Game. Her account is followed by celebrities including actresses Bella Thorne and Lindsay Lohan, plus singer Miley Cyrus and cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen.

