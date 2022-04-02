HoYeon Jung In Louis Vuitton Shows Off Body

Netflix star HoYeon Jung has been showing off her figure and her Louis Vuitton. The 27-year-old Squid Game actress made 2021 headlines for being unveiled as Louis Vuitton's global brand ambassador, with 2022 seeing her continue the prestigious position. Ahead of the weekend, Jung updated her Instagram with a gallery of photos - of course, the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram manifested, and it was the first thing fans saw.

Jung had opted for a cute LV backpack, one loved by the likes of model Hailey Bieber and reality star Kourtney Kardashian. Check it out below.