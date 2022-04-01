Liam Hemsworth Has Staring Contest With His Dog

In every sense of the term, Liam Hemsworth is an animal lover. There are multiple pictures of the actor and his adorable furry companions on social media. 

On November 30, 2019, the 32-year-old  shared a selfie of himself and his dog, Dora, on Instagram. He was having a good time cuddling his best friend in the photo. In the post's caption, Liam revealed that his older brother Luke had taken the picture.

He wrote, "@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god I love this dog."

That was not the first time Liam mentioned his pet on a social media post. In 2015, the Hunger Games star and his ex-spouse, Miley Cyrus, adopted the rescue dog, whose name is inspired by the animated show Dora the Explorer.

See more of Liam's beautiful moments with Dora below. 

Man Vs. Dog

Last year, the Australian actor took to his Instagram account to post a photo of himself and his dog. In the photo, the pair posed, looking at each other with straight faces as though they were having a staring competition. Liam captioned the post, "Man vs Dog. Who ya got?"

Fans And Dog Lovers Join In On The Fun

Fans of The Expendables actor and dog lovers took to the post's comment section to express their love and admiration for the photo. Other fans commented with answers to the caption. 

"Nothing like looking at those puppies eyes," said a fan. 

"I prefer the dog🤣🤣🤣," commented another fan. 

"I love this picture. Dog will always win especially with that stare," another fan said.

Liam Loves Having Fun With Dora

In one of Liam's many dog photos, he called his pet dog a horse while he struck a pose sitting on him like he was riding on a horse. He captioned the photo,"Nothing beats riding your horse on the beach." Liam sure knows how to have good and funny moments with his dog.

Liam And Dora Keep Fans Entertained

The Hollywood actor knows how to always entertain his followers with his funny dog photos. On another Instagram post, he was seen mimicking his furry friend by sticking out his tongue.

He captioned the photo, "It's hot…" 

His fans had good laughs with the photo, as many of them commented with loads of laughing emojis. 

Liam's Instagram feed is fun to view with his many pet photos. His fans always find it entertaining and cannot wait to have more of them. 

