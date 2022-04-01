Liam Hemsworth Has Staring Contest With His Dog

In every sense of the term, Liam Hemsworth is an animal lover. There are multiple pictures of the actor and his adorable furry companions on social media.

On November 30, 2019, the 32-year-old shared a selfie of himself and his dog, Dora, on Instagram. He was having a good time cuddling his best friend in the photo. In the post's caption, Liam revealed that his older brother Luke had taken the picture.

He wrote, "@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god I love this dog."

That was not the first time Liam mentioned his pet on a social media post. In 2015, the Hunger Games star and his ex-spouse, Miley Cyrus, adopted the rescue dog, whose name is inspired by the animated show Dora the Explorer.

See more of Liam's beautiful moments with Dora below.