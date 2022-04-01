NBA Rumors: Nets Could Explore Trading Ben Simmons For Rudy Gobert This Summer

One of the potential trade partners for the Nets in the deal involving Simmons is the Utah Jazz. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Nets should explore trading Simmons to the Jazz in exchange for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

"There really is no telling what the future holds for Simmons at this point and should the Nets exit the playoffs or play-in tournament prematurely, there could be a ton of speculation about them possibly looking to move Ben Simmons for a more established star with less injury concerns," Siegel said. "The need for a true defensive-minded center is very apparent on the Nets’ roster right now and with Andre Drummond set to become a free agent, pursuing Rudy Gobert could be highly advantageous for the Nets."