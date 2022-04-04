Amanda Seyfried, currently starring in the Elizabeth Holmes drama The Drop-Out, has spent the last twenty years honing her craft and developing her career. In 2021, she bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank. Off-screen, she has been living with mental illness since childhood. She first opened up about her mental health challenges back in 2016 for an interview with Marie Claire, and she continued this public conversation during a recent appearance on The Today Show. Scroll down for more about what she battles and how she copes with it.
Amanda Seyfried's Path To Better Mental Health
Living With OCD And Anxiety
Seyfried noted that she was around the age of ten when she began to experience her first symptoms, although she and those around her were unaware of the cause. By the time she reached young adulthood, she was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and an anxiety disorder as well. She also battled postpartum depression after both of her pregnancies. Today, both problems are well-managed, and the PPD was treated preemptively, making it easier to manage when it did occur.
A huge part of Seyfried's wellness journey was being able to openly discuss her mental health. Keep reading for more on her courage and her treatment plan.
Breaking The Stigma
One primary reason Seyfried spoke out was to help others feel comfortable asking for the help they need. During her Marie Claire interview, she revealed that some of her anxiety is health-related and caused by OCD. After seeking tests for what she thought was a brain tumor, she learned that she needed further treatment for anxiety. Her treatment plan depended on her ability to seek help and make use of resources, and she wants everyone to know there is no shame in asking for assistance. Keep reading for more on her personal health choices.
The Proper Treatment
Seyfried began psychiatric care in her late teens. A low dose of Lexapro and talk therapy have proved to be two essential tools in maintaining her equilibrium. She believes she will be on Lexapro for the rest of her life and opted to continue taking it through her pregnancies. Although whether to take depression medication is a personal decision for a woman to make in consultation with her doctors, Seyfried felt that the pros far outweighed the risks or cons.
She also relies on Buddhism, finding that a spiritual practice enhances her calmness and her ability to cope with anxiety and stress.
Seyfried also has a strong need to feel grounded and normal. Scroll down to the last part for a look at her home life away from the bright lights and bustle of Hollywood.
A Safe Space
In March of 2017, Seyfried married fellow actor Thomas Sadoski. Their first child, a daughter, was born the same month. In 2020, they expanded the family with the birth of their son. The family of four lives on a farm in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. The farm includes cats, sheep, cows, chickens, goats, and dogs, as well as a fruit and vegetable garden. Her mother moved in to play nanny to the two children, so Seyfried is able to enjoy the support of extended family. She has spoken about the importance of her farm being a safe space that will always be there for her. It is here that Seyfried finds her greatest peace and her greatest joy, which provides the foundation for the rest of her treatment
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some resources.