Amanda Seyfried's Path To Better Mental Health

Seyfried noted that she was around the age of ten when she began to experience her first symptoms, although she and those around her were unaware of the cause. By the time she reached young adulthood, she was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and an anxiety disorder as well. She also battled postpartum depression after both of her pregnancies. Today, both problems are well-managed, and the PPD was treated preemptively, making it easier to manage when it did occur.

A huge part of Seyfried's wellness journey was being able to openly discuss her mental health. Keep reading for more on her courage and her treatment plan.