November 2020 marked the release of Chanel's debut album, America's Sweetheart. The rapper dropped the beats independently and after almost four years of delay. She's since updated to celebrate her 3.6 million Spotify streams, writing:

"NO LABEL, NO big marketing schemes, NO support from the blogs, NO investor, NO man helping with sh-t, etc. THANK YOU to all my FANS for streaming my music and helping me spread the word! I will not stop til these numbers are in the billions. I do this for YOU!"

"After dropping soooo much music and still being somewhat ignored it gets really hard to keep going. I've wanted to give up many times," she added.