FEC Fines Hillary Clinton Over Steele Dossier

Allegations of collusion with Russia marked former President Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, as well as his presidency, resulting in a two-year investigation.

The probe, which was led by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller, concluded that Trump did not conspire with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Trump and his allies have long claimed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) pushed the Russia collusion narrative for partisan reasons -- and the infamous Steele Dossier was at the center of their claims.