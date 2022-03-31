FEC Fines Hillary Clinton Over Steele Dossier

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Allegations of collusion with Russia marked former President Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, as well as his presidency, resulting in a two-year investigation.

The probe, which was led by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller, concluded that Trump did not conspire with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Trump and his allies have long claimed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) pushed the Russia collusion narrative for partisan reasons -- and the infamous Steele Dossier was at the center of their claims.

The Latest

Steele Dossier

The Steele dossier, also known as the Trump–Russia dossier, first came to light in 2017, just days after Trump formally took office.

Authored by retired British spy Christopher Steele, the shocking document was based on statements from anonymous sources and claimed that Trump was being blackmailed by the Kremlin, per CNN.

Full of salacious and explosive claims, the dossier was promoted by the liberal-leaning press, but in the end, turned out to be completely false.

It also turned out that Steele was paid to write the report by Clinton and the DNC -- who now have to face the consequences of their actions.

Crime

Clinton, DNC Fined

According to CBS News, the bipartisan Federal Election Commission (FEC) has fined Clinton's 2016 campaign $8,000 and the DNC $105,000 for "obscuring their funding" of the controversial document.

The ruling was made in response to a complaint the conservative advocacy group Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed back in 2018.

The FEC found that Clinton's campaign mislabeled Steele's work as "legal and compliance consulting" and "legal services," in violation of campaign finance rules.

In a statement, the DNC acknowledged that it agreed to pay the fine, saying that it actually "settled aging and silly complaints from the 2016 election about 'purpose descriptions' in our FEC report."

Paul Kamenar of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation slammed the DNC"s statement as "appalling."

"It's outrageous that the DNC would minimize the serious violation that took place by calling campaign disclosure laws 'silly' violations," Kamenar said, stressing that the FEC should have made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

Christopher Steele

Though it fined Clinton and the DNC, the FEC dismissed a complaint against Steele himself.

The former spy's lawyers, Robert Weinberg and Joshua Shiffrin, welcomed the decision.

"This ruling by the FEC underlines once again that Mr. Steele and Orbis Business Intelligence acted with complete integrity and professionalism in relation to their work on the 2016 presidential election," they said in a statement.

