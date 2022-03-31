Donald Trump Responds To Biden Releasing Oil Reserves

In his statement, Trump said he personally built up American oil reserves and accused Biden of draining them for no apparent reason.
"So after 50 years of being virtually empty, I built up our oil reserves during my administration, and low energy prices, to 100 percent full," Trump said, per The New York Post.
"It’s called the Strategic National Reserves, and it hasn’t been full for many decades. In fact, it’s been mostly empty. It’s supposed to only be used for large-scale emergency or conflict," he continued, before slamming Biden.
"Now I see where Biden has just announced he’s going to take what we so carefully and magically built, and [sic] what will be a futile attempt to reduce oil and gasoline prices. They will soon bring it down to empty again. It just never ends."