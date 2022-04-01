Ayesha And Stephen Curry Show Meaning Of 'Power Couple'

Steph Curry is one of the NBA's biggest stars. He has done great exploits for the Golden State Warriors and is famous for his ability to shoot three-pointers from just about anywhere on the court. Thus, he is widely regarded as one of the all-time great point guards and the finest shooter in NBA history.

Steph is married to Ayesha Curry, a Canadian-American actress, cookbook author, culinary host, and businesswoman. Steph and Ayesha are among the most recognizable power couples in mainstream culture. They have been married for a long time, have three gorgeous children, and work hard on their different career paths.

While the Currys are not afraid to post plenty of romantic photos on social media, they are celebrities subject to the same rumors and speculations that plague many other high-profile couples. However, the power couples do not hesitate to slam stories about their marriage.

