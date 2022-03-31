Inside Shonda Rhimes' 1920s Mansion Just Sold For $21M

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Shonda Rhimes' name has been synonymous with brilliant television shows. Grey's Anatomy and Scandal are two of her most successful shows.

 

In 2018, Shonda announced herself as the highest-paid showrunner in television during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

The 52-year-old is also known for her production firm Shondaland. Considering her achievements, one can tell that the brilliant showrunner is loaded with lots of money. As a result, she has a long list of opulent real estate purchases.

Keep scrolling to see the properties Shonda has amassed and sold. 

Shonda Made A Good Sale On Her Hancock Park Estate

Getty | Jeff Spicer

According to Dirt, the 52-year-old just scored a crazy deal, selling her longtime Hancock Park home for $21 million. 

The mansion was initially listed for $25 million last summer but was dropped to $23 million a few months later before it was eventually sold. Despite this, the showrunner made a massive profit, having purchased it in 2014 for $8.8 million.

The house, which architect Elmer Grey initially created in 1923, was given a spectacular makeover by Shonda and managed by architect and builder Bill Baldwin.

A Glimpse Of The Mansion

Shonda described the property as "ugly" at first glance. However, she thought it best to purchase it because it felt like a good story.

The mansion, which spans 11,749 square feet, is a page-turner. It boasts seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and a tray ceiling living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, and library.

A playroom and home theater are located on the lower level. There is a pool, a cabana, and a paddle tennis court outside. A motor court with a three-car garage and a three-bedroom guesthouse with a hair salon are also included in the property.

Shonda Sold Another Hancock Park Property 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The TV producer sold another Hancock Park mansion for $7,166,500 in 2019. Despite not selling the property at her initial asking price of $10 million, Shonda still made a massive profit because she purchased the property for $5.6 million in 2010.

The beautiful space, which also dates to the 1920s, features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. An entry hall with a checkerboard floor, a living room with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a music room with French doors are among the interior features.

A big room and a kitchen with a dining area are other attractions.

Shonda's Other Properties 

realtor.com | Realtor.com

In 2017, she paid $4.6 million for a five-bedroom home. "Understated opulence and taste" were described as the country house's features. The 4,895-square-foot home, which was built in 1924, comes with park-like grounds, a pool, and a guesthouse. Shonda also has a $1.7 million Spanish-style duplex in Los Angeles, which she purchased in 2007.

Shonda also owns a posh apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Take a look inside by watching the video below.

