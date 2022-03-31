Inside Shonda Rhimes' 1920s Mansion Just Sold For $21M

Shonda Rhimes' name has been synonymous with brilliant television shows. Grey's Anatomy and Scandal are two of her most successful shows.

In 2018, Shonda announced herself as the highest-paid showrunner in television during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

The 52-year-old is also known for her production firm Shondaland. Considering her achievements, one can tell that the brilliant showrunner is loaded with lots of money. As a result, she has a long list of opulent real estate purchases.

Keep scrolling to see the properties Shonda has amassed and sold.