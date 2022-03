The Packers also made a somewhat questionable addition. They replaced Nathaniel Hackett with Adam Stenavich as the former left to become the Broncos' HC.

But more than that, they hired Tom Clements to be their next QB coach, even though he wasn't even on a team last season:

“He has a lot of great ideas,” LaFleur said. “He must have been thinking about ball every day when he was away from the game because he’s as sharp as they come. I can see why he was so instrumental in the development of Aaron, and I’m excited to add a guy like that to our staff.”

Even at 68 years old, the Packers hope that Clements will be a breath of fresh air for their offense. Then again, they'll need to add several pieces if they truly want to contend in the NFC.