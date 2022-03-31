In what's been the craziest offseason in National Football League history, HC Bruce Arians announced his retirement. Now, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowless will take over as the new boss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shortly after the news broke that Tom Brady was coming back for at least another season.
NFL News: Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady's Comeback Didn't Impact His Decision To Retire
Arians Wants Todd Bowless To Succeed
Per Arians, the first priority was to keep things in motion and continue with the Buccaneers' winning project, which is why it was so important for him that Todd Bowless was his successor:
“Succession has always been huge for me. With the organization in probably the best shape it’s been in its history, with Tom Brady coming back … I’d rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some [crappy] job,” Arians told Peter King of NBC.
Arians Says He Wants To Control The Narrative
Moreover, the veteran coach confirmed that he was going to retire after the 2022 season anyway, so he rathered walk away right now while he's still in control of the narrative:
“I’m probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So, I control the narrative right now. I don’t control it next February because [if] Brady gets hurt, we go 10-7, and it’s an open interview for the job … I got 31 [coaches and their] families that depend on me. My wife is big on not letting all those families down," Arians continued.
Brady's Comeback Didn't Impact His Decision
There were rumors about a rift between him and Tom Brady and the timing of his decision raised even more suspicion. Even so, he claims his retirement had nothing to do with Brady's comeback:
"No," Arians replied. "Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field."
Brady Knew Arians Was Stepping Down
Notably, this decision didn't take Brady by surprise, as recent reports state that the legendary QB was aware of Arians' next step as soon as he announced his comeback:
"Bucs QB Tom Brady was informed Bruce Arians planned to step down and Todd Bowles would succeed him as head coach either the same day or a day after the QB announced he was ending his retirement, the @TB_Times has learned. Team insists it was not related to Brady’s decision."
It's the dawn of a new era in Tampa Bay, one that will hopefully finish with another Super Bowl ring for one of the greatest to ever do it.