NFL News: Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady's Comeback Didn't Impact His Decision To Retire

Notably, this decision didn't take Brady by surprise, as recent reports state that the legendary QB was aware of Arians' next step as soon as he announced his comeback:

"Bucs QB Tom Brady was informed Bruce Arians planned to step down and Todd Bowles would succeed him as head coach either the same day or a day after the QB announced he was ending his retirement, the @TB_Times has learned. Team insists it was not related to Brady’s decision."

It's the dawn of a new era in Tampa Bay, one that will hopefully finish with another Super Bowl ring for one of the greatest to ever do it.