Kendall Jenner Braless In Sheer Gucci Look

The Calvin Klein ambassador, now also fronting labels including Alo Yoga and Hugo Boss, didn't have everyone digging her style in the comments, but many left the thumbs-up for both the pants and cute bag.

Jenner is known for ducking the cameras, especially with her boyfriends - she's currently dating NBA player Devin Booker. In May 2021, she made headlines for opening up on her anxiety, possibly explaining why her public outings are more of a duck and dive than a showoff.

“I am very aware of my anxieties. I don't like the pity party. I don't like talking about when I don't feel too well,” she stated. “I am a little nervous. Just being kinda open about what I struggle with, and making it known to other people, is a bit nerve-wracking."