Kendall Jenner has been strutting streets in a sheer and braless look while rocking some Gucci. The supermodel, 26, continues to top style files whether on or off the runway, and it was a definitely off-duty look on March 24 and she hit up West Hollywood, CA. Photographed on streets and in the sun, the E! star stunned in a low-key and casual ensemble that was also classy, with a classic tank and pants look accessorized by a snazzy pair of Gucci shades. Check it out below.
Kendall Jenner Braless In Sheer Gucci Look
Stuns In Street Look
Scroll for the photo. Kendall flaunted her trim and toned tummy while freeing the nipple, going sheer in a braless white Bassike tank and Gauchere Tida Trousers.
The 818 tequila founder highlighted her tiny waist as she donned a Comme des Garcons brown belt, also matching it via a pair of heeled thong sandals. Kendall was snapped with one hand to her head, drawing attention to her tortoise-shell Gucci shades, with a small Fane shoulder bag completing the block color look. No Louis Vuitton, but the bag does retail for $450.
See More Photos Below
The Calvin Klein ambassador, now also fronting labels including Alo Yoga and Hugo Boss, didn't have everyone digging her style in the comments, but many left the thumbs-up for both the pants and cute bag.
Jenner is known for ducking the cameras, especially with her boyfriends - she's currently dating NBA player Devin Booker. In May 2021, she made headlines for opening up on her anxiety, possibly explaining why her public outings are more of a duck and dive than a showoff.
“I am very aware of my anxieties. I don't like the pity party. I don't like talking about when I don't feel too well,” she stated. “I am a little nervous. Just being kinda open about what I struggle with, and making it known to other people, is a bit nerve-wracking."
Outlining Panic Attacks
The sister to Kylie Jenner added: I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying, sometimes parts of my body will go numb, and it can be really...yeah, intense and scary.”