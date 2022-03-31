Chanel West Coast In Tight Pants Is A 'Burberry Baby'

Chanel West Coast looked trendy in tight-fitting Burberry as she headed to an event in Philadelphia and, while the rapper and MTV host was excited to be performing for her fans, she did find the time to drop several snaps of her outfit on Instagram. Invited to sing at the grand opening of fellow rapper Warchyld's Wardrobe store, the 33-year-old joined the tartan club in beige slacks and a matching bucket hat, with one share highlighting her lean legs by portraying her getting out of her car.

Check it out below!