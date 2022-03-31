CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Enjoys Sauna Time In Bikini

CrossFit athlete and fitness influencer Dani Elle Speegle took an ice bath after an intense workout session then warmed up in the sauna. The 29-year-old joined a CrossFit gym for the first time to train for the Opens last month, and based on her Instagram feed; she had a swell time with the team. Surprisingly, before joining the new gym, Dani told her followers she hates Ice Baths and prefers relaxing in a jacuzzi with an ice-cold Nocco energy drink. It appears she's changed her mind after a successful trial.
Gym Recovery In The Sauna
Dani joined fellow CrossFit athlete Alec Smith and his team for a recovery session which she says she'll miss. Going by the skull and laughing emojis she posted behind the statement, "My face tells the story of how much I liked the ice bath part…..😂😂💀," it's safe to assume the model was sarcastic in her declaration of the newfound love. We can, however, ascertain she enjoyed the cool off in the Sauna afterward way more than her Ice Bath.
Dani isn't afraid to flaunt her thick-toned body in a bikini despite fielding trolls from her comment section. The 29-year-old penned a lengthy message encouraging women to continue defying norms and breaking boundaries if it means embracing their bodies.
"Some of my favorite messages I get are from women who say that I’ve given them confidence in their own bodies. The “I wear shorts to the gym now because I’ve learned to love my thick thighs.” The women who say “I took my shirt off for the first time in the gym today. The “I love my body” messages. The “I love my legs” messages. The “thank you for helping me love myself” messages." she started.
Clearing All Doubts
Dani corrected the misconception that a lady with little clothing is only an "attention-seeking sl*t." Instead of that, she suggested a change in perspective, saying,
"But what if we started seeing photos like this in a different light? Started saying “wow, the confidence” or “look at the hard work it takes to attain that” or even “I wonder what her journey looked like to get her here?” If confidence and love in someone’s body was met with positivity instead of ridicule…well….I think the world might just be a little better off."
This message wasn't the first time she addressed trolls on her page. Last year, she educated her followers on the importance of respecting other people's choices and not projecting insecurities on them.