Iconic supermodel Helena Christensen entertains her Instagram followers often with videos from her famous ice-cold baths. Before reemerging, she spends about 2 minutes soaking her body in the icy spring, wearing only a bathing suit. While it seems like a daunting affair to many people, the Danish photographer considers it a necessary daily activity.
Helena Christensen In Swimsuit Teaches Benefits Of Freezing
Helena Dips In An Icy Lake
Helena wears a blue one-piece bathing suit and swims into the depths of a lake to enjoy her icy-cold dip. After a few minutes (which seems like a long time), she steps out of the lake showing off her slender physique and toned limbs. She styles her red hair into a messy bun as she splashes water onto her face and neck.
Benefits Of An Ice Bath
"Freezing your ass off-benefits; Reduces stress, Boosts the immune system, Relieves pain, Combats inflammation and arthritis with anti-Inflammatory properties, Boosts your metabolism, Helps with weight loss, Improves circulation, Promotes lymphatic drainage, Oh and it makes your happier ❤️ Start little by little 🥶 cold showers and bathtubs with ice works too."
Shalom Harlow and some other people in the comments agree with Helena's point, saying, "My favorite morning routine too."
Bella Freud jokingly adds, "and clearly benefits your ass, but you always had the best booty. (Will I be struck off for girl crush compliments..)❤️."
Divergent Views On Ice Baths
Connie Nielsen isn't part of the adventurous supporters as she says,
"I absolutely admire your capacity for ignoring discomfort: I literally cannot force myself into cold shower - or the sea in Denmark😂."
One commenter who claims to be a scientist had this to say,
"I see you every day on Instagram doing this and I freeze just watching!!! in Dec and Jan… omg. you are 💯 right— I am a scientist and have read the medical literature on this practice. even a very cold shower every day can have extremely beneficial effects (if you don’t have a delicious stream in your backyard). you are inspirational!! I still can’t even take a tepid shower. today I will try. because of you. ok. I’m going to do it HC!!!"
Verified Information
According to Healthline, some of the potential benefits of taking an ice-cold bath include,
"Easing sore and aching muscles (explains why athletes jump into ice tubs when they pull a muscle,) helps the Central Nervous System, limits inflammatory responses, and more."