Brooke Ence In Bikini Poses 'Baddie' Style

Brooke Ence showed her fans that she can also be an "Instagram baddie" when she feels like it.

On a lake outing with her girlfriends, the CrossFit babe impressed fans as she posed like a baddie while sporting beachwear. It's a casual and fun moment for the athlete, who rarely uses the term "baddie" but was in the mood to loosen up this time around.

Scroll down to see Brooke doing her take on how to pose like an Instagram baddie.

Instagram Baddies

In the photo, Brooke is with two other girlfriends on a huge boat that's sailing in the middle of the lake. The three girls were dressed in summer outfits, enjoying the sunny weather on a laid-back day.

Sporting a bikini top and denim shorts combo, the blonde beauty flaunted her muscles in a choreographed pose, recreating an Insta baddie look. With her playful hair twirl, open-mouthed smile, curved back, and arched heels, she definitely nailed the baddie-influencer pose. Her friends followed suit and posed in a similar style, also displaying their ripped guns.

"Really looking forward to sunny days spent on the water with my Baddies 😎," Brooke captioned the photo.

Brooke's followers were impressed with her squad of baddies and sent some positive affirmations their way.

"Those Guns," one follower commented.

"That's too much hot for one pic.. 😍❤️🔥🔥🔥," another one said.

"Yasss dancer feet. Once a dancer always a dancer!" someone pointed out, impressed with the high arches on Brooke's feet.

Before she became renowned in CrossFit Games, Ence was once a professional dancer and had dreams of making it to Broadway.

Reaching Full Potential

While her path may have shifted, Brooke still found herself in the limelight. She became one of the most popular names in the world of CrossFit and even starred alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. She made it to Hollywood!

Currently, Brooke has been dealing with health issues, after a nose tip reconstruction surgery, which forced her to slow down and recover.

But, in true fashion, the baddie (in real life and not just on Insta) is back and grinding. In her latest Instagram post, Brooke stars in a short ad for a supplement brand she endorses. In the clip, she was totally in her element, pulling weights and working her muscles like she always does.

The post came with a fitting caption:

"If you stop when you’re tired, you can never reach your fullest potential."

"That my best friend… she a real bad b**ch," commented Brooke's best friend, who couldn't help but be proud.

