Brooke Ence In Bikini Poses 'Baddie' Style

In the photo, Brooke is with two other girlfriends on a huge boat that's sailing in the middle of the lake. The three girls were dressed in summer outfits, enjoying the sunny weather on a laid-back day.

Sporting a bikini top and denim shorts combo, the blonde beauty flaunted her muscles in a choreographed pose, recreating an Insta baddie look. With her playful hair twirl, open-mouthed smile, curved back, and arched heels, she definitely nailed the baddie-influencer pose. Her friends followed suit and posed in a similar style, also displaying their ripped guns.

"Really looking forward to sunny days spent on the water with my Baddies 😎," Brooke captioned the photo.

Brooke's followers were impressed with her squad of baddies and sent some positive affirmations their way.

"Those Guns," one follower commented.

"That's too much hot for one pic.. 😍❤️🔥🔥🔥," another one said.

"Yasss dancer feet. Once a dancer always a dancer!" someone pointed out, impressed with the high arches on Brooke's feet.

Before she became renowned in CrossFit Games, Ence was once a professional dancer and had dreams of making it to Broadway.