Miley Cyrus sizzled in a flawless and edgy Versace dress as she upped her python-print game back in 2020. The 29-year-old singer was all up on the luxury Italian designer for her Backyard Sessions earlier in the pandemic, with Versace quick to share a photo of her on its Instagram. Cyrus, now fronting both Gucci clothing and the label's fragrances, opted for a plunging neckline as she went braless - the photo even impressed queen bee fashionista and Versace boss, Donatella Versace. Check it out below.
Miley Cyrus Plunges Deep In Braless Versace
Stuns In Slinky Versace Dress
Scroll for the photo. Miley is adored for her low-key and often acoustic Backyard Sessions, ones that have included 22-year-old sister Noah Cyrus.
Posing confidently as she gazed ahead and outdoors, the "Slide Away" hitmaker posed with her golden tan and cleavage on show, wearing a sleeveless and slinky Versace dress with a peep-hole belly detail and a very daring cut. Miley was photographed near a mic, showing her snakey side as she donned Kim Kardashian-adored python prints, with Versace writing: "@milecyrus wore a Python print dress from the upcoming #VersaceFlash21 collection for her Backyard Sessions performance. #VersaceCelebrities."
A like quickly came in from fellow designer lover, January Jones. Miley, meanwhile, has been busy repping Gucci on her own Instagram, followed by over 163 million. July 2021 marked the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus landing her Gucci fragrance gig, with 2022 ushering in the Gucci Love Parade campaign.
Says Fashion Is 'Flipping Yourself Inside Out'
Miley, once known for her uber-skimpy and outrageous outfits, hasn't given up the flesh-flashing, but she's upped her class act in designer looks.
“Fashion to me is kind of flipping yourself inside out. It’s like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy," she told Vogue. "There’s something kind of childlike [about it]. You’re so fearless when you get yourself dressed when you’re a kid."
Being Genuine And Authentic
The singer, whose pandemic looks have included her Dior bikini, continued:
"It’s just about expression and how you feel that day. There’s a fearlessness. And so when I get dressed, I try to kind of think like my inner child, and be genuine and authentic in whatever I’m wearing."
Miley's Gucci gig sees her joining the slew of celebrities fronting designer brands. Dua Lipa is a Versace ambassador, while Netflix star HoYeon Jung is doing similar for both Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein.