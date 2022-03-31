TV show host turned fitness trainer Brooke Burke, 50, shows off the results of her hard work to over 400,000 Instagram followers. She launched Brooke Burke Body a few years ago and went digital in 2017. Brooke announced that she upgraded the five-year-old app and encouraged fans to download it on their devices earlier this year. She posted real-time results on her feed to give potential users a glimpse of what they can achieve when committing to her app.
Brooke Burke In Bikini Does Full Body Workout
Something For Everybody
Brooke's app has different routines suited to different body types and goals. From Sculpting to toning, family fitness, with/without equipment, and more. The end goal is to sweat and transform your body into something you love. One of the clips in the montage shows the fitness trainer doing a crunch variation by the beach - talk about dedication! She wears a striped bikini that shows off her toned muscles so you can see them contract, and relax as she does her routines.
Unfiltered Body
"No filter, no retouching, no bragging, just a BODY of evidence. Upping my body sculpting game this month‼️ I’m using 8-10lb weights for my BOOTY Burn programs, adding 3-5 lbs weights to abs to build muscle & burn fat."
Brooke shared a raw image of her body in a bikini showing the taut ab lines, tiny waist, thighs, and arms. She explained to her followers that she's adjusting her routine to reach a new body goal, and it involves Intermittent Fasting and cutting back on some of the things she loves.
New Body Goal Routine
"Cutting out the vino 🍷 🤬 and still #internetfasting I can show you how to do it all. I delivered 4 babies, I’m not afraid a hard work, I love the body burn, I understand how to train my body. I’ve developed a program to show you how to sweat smart, be efficient with your time & movement, and change your body. #getmyfitnessapp & let’s begin‼️ anytime, anywhere, for every BODY."
The first week on the Brooke Burke Body app is free for all new users, then there are different workout plans subscriptions for subsequent days. The mother of four also teaches outdoor classes for people who prefer working with a physical instructor.
Barbie Pink
At 50, Brooke boasts an enviable physique on many younger ladies' wishlists. With a body like hers, it's understandable why she loves to dress up nice, be it for a beach outing or casual event.