Larsa Pippen In Swimsuit Flaunts Backside

Larsa's wide hips and booming bosoms have sparked many debates concerning their authenticity. Not that it matters but in a world where BBLs and cosmetic surgery is rampant, it's understandable that fans (and some trolls) assumed she got one of the two.

The 47-year-old didn't take lightly to the insinuations, however, since she claims they were partially true - Yes, she worked on her nose, lips, and bust. No, she never touched her butt! She told Andy Cohen during the Real Housewives of Miami reunion,

"I literally work out seven days a week,” she told host Andy Cohen. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body’s tight because I work out."