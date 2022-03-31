Larsa Pippen In Swimsuit Flaunts Backside

If the weather warming up isn't enough to remind you that summer is fast approaching, this picture of Larsa Pippen flaunting her assets in Miami Beach, Florida, would do the trick. The mother of four returned to her beloved home after a few days away, and as a real Floridan, she hit the beach immediately. Even though she wasn't the only one in a bathing suit on the beach, her busty and booty display caused a stir and had cameras clicking.

Flaunting Her Assets

Getty | MEGA

Larsa, 47, wore a one-piece black swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline and high-rise waist. The neckline had tiny buttons arranged all over, stopping two points past the plunge, and you can see her big bust pushing against the material. She styled her long brown hair in a high ponytail giving a full view of her body, although she covered her face with dark sunshades to keep the sun from hurting her eyes. The ex-reality TV star wowed fans as she emerged from the ocean, showing her wide hips and silky-smooth skin.

Larsa Debunks Surgery Rumors

Getty | MEGA

Larsa's wide hips and booming bosoms have sparked many debates concerning their authenticity. Not that it matters but in a world where BBLs and cosmetic surgery is rampant, it's understandable that fans (and some trolls) assumed she got one of the two.

The 47-year-old didn't take lightly to the insinuations, however, since she claims they were partially true - Yes, she worked on her nose, lips, and bust. No, she never touched her butt! She told Andy Cohen during the Real Housewives of Miami reunion,

"I literally work out seven days a week,” she told host Andy Cohen. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body’s tight because I work out."

More Bikini Snaps

Getty | MEGA

The businesswoman doesn't restrict her bikini time to the beach, as she had a collection with the fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing. So, she can wear any swimsuit of choice, anytime, anywhere. One time, she posed by her pool in the backyard wearing a three-piece featuring a string bikini set and U-cut long-sleeved coverall minidress.

Lounging In Her Backyard

Another time, she lounged in her backyard wearing a three-piece from the same brand, only this time, the coverall was a long shirt.

