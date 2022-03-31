Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Abs In Sports Bra

After the party and after-party comes the reset, and Vanessa Hudgens is ready to work out. The singer-songwriter/actress hosted the red carpet in 7-inches high heels, so it's only natural she takes time to recover. Now there's no excuse not to get your summer body right! Last year, the actress joined USA athleisure wear brand Fabletics as its spokesperson launching her first collaborative collection, VELOUR. Thanks to the success of the first drop, she's teaming up with the brand once more to release another collection called SUN-DAZE.