NBA News: Warriors 'Disrespect' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green By Not Trading Young Players, Says Andre Iguodala

The Golden State Warriors were one of the teams that were in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal last summer. With their collection of young and promising players such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody, the Warriors could come up with an intriguing offer to acquire another superstar on the trade market.

Unfortunately, the Warriors entered the 2021-22 NBA season without making any big move, believing that they can compete for the NBA championship title with their veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green while developing their young players.