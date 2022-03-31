Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Legs In Shorts

Jessica Simpson put on a leggy display on Instagram on March 30 while showing off her eponymous label’s Spring 2022 campaign. The 41-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman uploaded five photos of herself modeling different outfits from the collection, including a pair of denim cutoffs reminiscent of the one she wore as Daisy Duke in the 2005 film, The Dukes of Hazzard.
Simpson is not only showing off her pretty designs and toned legs with this post, but she’s also celebrating a major milestone as a business owner. See the details below.