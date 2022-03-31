Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Legs In Shorts

Jessica Simpson put on a leggy display on Instagram on March 30 while showing off her eponymous label’s Spring 2022 campaign. The 41-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman uploaded five photos of herself modeling different outfits from the collection, including a pair of denim cutoffs reminiscent of the one she wore as Daisy Duke in the 2005 film, The Dukes of Hazzard.

Simpson is not only showing off her pretty designs and toned legs with this post, but she’s also celebrating a major milestone as a business owner. See the details below.

'Confident Power'

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer captioned her post, “My Spring 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign has arrived! Shot by one of my favs @adamfranzino, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of Spring. This is the first campaign @tinasimpsonofficial and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone.”

And she’s definitely oozing confidence in all five photos – as the perfect model for her designs as well as the boss of her own business.

Keep scrolling for the post.

The Spring 2022 Campaign

The first photo shows Simpson sporting all-white loungewear and chunky-heeled gladiator heels along with long, beachy waves. Swipe and you’ll see the aforementioned Daisy Dukes, which she’s teamed with a floral top and platform sandals.

Another swipe and you’ll see the actress leaning against a wall in a colorful crochet crop-top and ripped jeans. The fourth photo shows her wearing a printed crop-top and a matching robe along with white shorts and oversized sunnies. In the final pic, she’s rocking a sexy pair of wave-strap heels.

Reclaiming Ownership Of Her Business

The post has gathered more than 30 thousand likes as well as gushing comments, including one from Melissa Gorga saying, “God I love you.”

The massive support is well deserved, too, as the actress reclaims full ownership of her namesake brand after a long, hard fight. Founded in 2005 by Simpson and her mother Tina, the business was only partially owned by them until 2021, when they negotiated with majority owner Sequential Brands Group Inc. to buy the remaining shares.

'Next Exciting Phase'

Back in October 2021, Simpson talked to Footwear News about the deal, saying, “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand. After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

