Elizabeth Hurley is a British actress and model who solidified herself as a household name in the 1990s after starring in the Austin Powers series as Vanessa Kensington, opposite the legendary comedian Mike Myers, and as the Devil herself in the 2000 film Bedazzled. Elizabeth is one of the biggest female actresses in the U.K., and her fanbase has grown throughout the world for the past three decades. She has since created her own successful swimwear brand called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.
4 Times Elizabeth Hurley Dazzled In Bikinis
Elizabeth Rocks A Yellow Bikini
In February 2022, Elizabeth posted a throwback of herself on the beach promoting her swimwear brand. She wore her Sunshine Bikini, a muted yellow string bikini, paired with a white cheesecloth cover-up. Her son Damian Hurley, a model, praised his mom in the comments with three black heart emojis. Elizabeth Hurley Beach's Instagram account has almost 300,000 followers, while Elizabeth's own personal Instagram account is followed by an impressive 2.3 million fans.
Wearing Pink With A Flamingo
The 56-year-old actress from Basingstoke has maintained her stunning figure for decades. In an Instagram post from January 2022, Elizabeth poses next to a large pink flamingo float while she lounges in a pool. A fan commented that she was "serving Bedazzled vibes" followed by a devil emoji. She shows off her body in a pink string bikini with chain details from her swimwear collection. Elizabeth seems to love relaxing by the water, whether it be the ocean or a pool.
Loving Life In Leopard Print
Elizabeth poses on the beach with her arms outstretched and a huge smile on her face while wearing a leopard print string bikini. She paired her swimsuit with a white coverup, as she stood on the beach next to the ocean. Elizabeth looks like a true queen in this photo, which is especially fitting because she recently played the role of Queen Helena on the E! drama series The Royals.
Cowgirl On The Beach
In November, Elizabeth was delighted to share the news with her followers that the Celestial Bikini, shown in this post, was for sale by her swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She looked absolutely gorgeous in this white bikini that she paired with a traditional cowboy hat. As a woman who has been known as a sex symbol for 30 years, Elizabeth has used her recognition to start her own swimwear brand. In 1995, she began working as an ambassador for Estee Lauder, which began the launch of her career as a successful entrepreneur.