4 Times Elizabeth Hurley Dazzled In Bikinis

In November, Elizabeth was delighted to share the news with her followers that the Celestial Bikini, shown in this post, was for sale by her swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She looked absolutely gorgeous in this white bikini that she paired with a traditional cowboy hat. As a woman who has been known as a sex symbol for 30 years, Elizabeth has used her recognition to start her own swimwear brand. In 1995, she began working as an ambassador for Estee Lauder, which began the launch of her career as a successful entrepreneur.