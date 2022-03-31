The 2021-22 NBA season is yet to come to an end, but rumors have already begun to swirl around veteran power forward Julius Randle and his future with the New York Knicks. With the way he acts this season, it's crystal clear that Randle is no longer happy with the Knicks. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, some people around the league feel that Randle is acting in a "James Harden type of way," suggesting that he wants to be on a new team next season.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Julius Randle & 2023 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Deal
Knicks To Put High Asking Price On Julius Randle
If they fail to fix their relationship with Randle before the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, there's a strong chance that the veteran power forward will demand a trade this summer. Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Knicks would be forced to listen to offers for him than keep a disgruntled superstar who could potentially create a major distraction for the team. However, the Knicks are not expected to move Randle just for the sake of getting him out of New York.
In the potential deal involving Randle, the Knicks would likely demand another high-level talent who can help them return to the playoffs next season.
Proposed Knicks-Pistons Trade
One of the potential trade destinations for Randle this summer is the Detroit Pistons. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to swap Randle for Pistons small forward Jerami Grant. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Randle and a 2023 first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant, Cory Joseph, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick.
Knicks Replace Julius Randle With A Solid Two-Way Player
Trading Randle for Grant would be a no-brainer for the Knicks. Though he's yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, Grant is one of the best two-way players in the league. He would give the Knicks a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 block while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.
However, before they engage in a trade with the Pistons, the Knicks should first convince Grant to sign a contract extension. After the season, Grant is set to enter the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.
Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade
For the Pistons, the suggested trade would be worth exploring if they don't have any plan of giving Grant a massive contract extension this summer. Aside from acquiring a future first-round pick, the Pistons would also be adding an All-Star big man who could help Cade Cunningham carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season.
"As for Detroit, surrounding Cade Cunningham with high-level talents will be key and the Pistons could really use another frontcourt option next to Isaiah Stewart," Siegel wrote. "Julius Randle’s fit with the Detroit Pistons would definitely be questionable given his ability to lead an offense, but adding an All-Star to their roster with Cunningham suddenly makes the Pistons a team to talk about in terms of the Eastern Conference playoff picture."