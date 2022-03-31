NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Julius Randle & 2023 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Deal

If they fail to fix their relationship with Randle before the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, there's a strong chance that the veteran power forward will demand a trade this summer. Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Knicks would be forced to listen to offers for him than keep a disgruntled superstar who could potentially create a major distraction for the team. However, the Knicks are not expected to move Randle just for the sake of getting him out of New York.

In the potential deal involving Randle, the Knicks would likely demand another high-level talent who can help them return to the playoffs next season.