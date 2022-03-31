When it comes to makeup and fashion, Kendall Jenner tops the list. The reality star has some of the finest designs. Her style has stood as an inspiration to many fashion lovers. With Kendall's body that makes any outfit look perfect, it is a wonder she is one of America's highest-paid models. Here is a look at some of Kendall's glamorous outfits.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Cutout Dress
Beauty And Glam
Kendall's fashion preference has always been top-of-the-notch. She dazzled again at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The 26-year-old TV personality hit the red carpet in a black Balenciaga with flared neckline and numerous folds of fabric. She rocked the maxi outfit with a pair of black leather boots. Jenner completed her all-black ensembles with a single chunky silver and diamond ear cuff for a futuristic accent.
Kendall X Kylie
Kendall and her younger sister Kylie Jenner recently announced on social media that a new cosmetic collaboration would hit the town on April 6. The supermodel who is in a private relationship with NBA's Devin Booker marked their reveal with behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign photoshoot she posted on her Instagram account.
In the pictures uploaded, Kendal wore a light lavender racy outfit that bore large cutouts that showed off her cleavage and gentle curves. The model's 227 million followers appreciated the look and shared lovely comments as they anticipated the upcoming collection.
What To Expect From The Collab
Fans can not wait to get their hands on the Jenner sisters new makeup line. Kylie has posted images of the new line on social media and her update shows that the collection boasts eye shadows clad in a light purple case. It also seems fans will be getting an 18-color eyeshadow palette with nice colors, including shades of purple, rose, brown, and burnt orange. The new line also has a set of gorgeous lipsticks. Kylie's social media update showed three lip crayons in the shades "Low Maintenance," "Iconic Duo," and "As We Should."
More In The Kylie X Kendall Collection
The Jenner sisters' makeup line marks Kylie Cosmetics' first blush and highlighter quad, with two cream and two powder formulas. Fans who love classy lips may also have something in store for them, as Kylie's clip featured a lip gloss. The new line marks the second time the sisters would be working as a team after their Kendall X Kylie cosmetics in June 2020. Judging by how their first collection was widely accepted, this new makeup brand will undoubtedly receive many commendations.