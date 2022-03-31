Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Cutout Dress

Kendall's fashion preference has always been top-of-the-notch. She dazzled again at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The 26-year-old TV personality hit the red carpet in a black Balenciaga with flared neckline and numerous folds of fabric. She rocked the maxi outfit with a pair of black leather boots. Jenner completed her all-black ensembles with a single chunky silver and diamond ear cuff for a futuristic accent.

