Zendaya Shares How She Copes With Anxiety

While many of Hollywood's most renowned faces are regarded as "perfect," there is a slew of celebrities who deal with mental illness daily.

American actress and singer, Zendaya has spoken openly about prioritizing her mental health, stating that she goes to therapy and recommends it to others.

While there are different mental health conditions, Zendaya struggles explicitly with anxiety. Everyone has different situations that trigger their anxiety. For some, it is making a presentation in class or being put on the spot to perform at a sports practice. However, for Zendaya, it happens whenever she has to sing live in front of an audience.

Continue reading to know when the Primetime Emmy Award actress began experiencing anxiety problems and how she has been holding up.