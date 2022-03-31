53-year-old American actress and movie producer Jennifer Aniston is known for her ability to keep herself in top shape. The actress shared an Instagram reel of herself doing a side plank as she worked her leg muscles.
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility In Leg Stretch
Leg Muscles Get Worked
Jen, as she is fondly called by fans, worked her leg muscles in an Instagram reel which she posted on her page. Jennifer is known for her ability to keep herself in top shape. Jen was doing a side plank routine in her home. Aniston, who is known to be an avid dog-lover, added a short clip of a cute dog clapping for her at the end of the reel and also attempting to do the same workout.
Bring Clyde To Work Day
Jennifer, who has three adorable dogs, shared a couple of photos of herself and one of her dogs, Clyde. In the first photo, she wore a pink and white mini dress as she walked Clyde, a gray Schnauzer mix. The second photo had Jennifer and Clyde in the car as they posed for a loved-up photo. Jennifer says, 'it brings Clyde to work day,' as she seems excited to be taking her dog to work with her. Fans and colleagues took to her comments to express how adorable and cute the duo looked. Stephen Colbert of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert asked her to bring Clyde to the show next time.
How Jennifer Stays In Shape
The Friends star has kept her body in top shape over the years. The Friends star loves to work out in order to stay fit. According to Cosmopolitan Jennifer revealed on The Morning Show that she tries to work out at least five times a week. Her yoga and spin teacher of over 15 years, Mandy Ingber, revealed that Jennifer loves various yoga poses and exercises which keep her limbs lithesome. The Just Go With It actress also likes different varieties of planks. Jennifer also loves boxing as a way of mental release.
Jennifer's Eating Habits
Jennifer loves herself some collagen. She shared the simple ways in which she incorporates collagen into her everyday life by adding it to her morning coffee and replenishing it after a workout. Jennifer told Radio Times during an interview with them that she's a fan of the 16:8 intermittent fasting method. Jennifer loves eggs, especially egg white, and is a fan of organic fruits and veggies. She also drinks a lot of water.