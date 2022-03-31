Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Cruises On Waves

Kassia is the definition of an iconic businesswoman. She had limitless capacities, from being a surfer, a lifestyle photographer then a businesswoman. She was involved in designing products for her sponsors before she left to pursue a career in making high-quality female wetsuits, among other surfing accessories.

As she told Ritual being a female surfer and businesswoman came with its own issues. The former athlete shared the inspiration which made her go into business. She also shared her goal to promote female wetsuits with longer life cycles and how she has been able to cope in the business world with the dedication and patience she learned from surfing.