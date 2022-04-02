Khloe Kardashian Impresses In Braless Good American

Getty | Alexander Tamargo

Entertainment
Geri Green

Khloe Kardashian impressed other celebrities as she posed in a killer denim minidress to promote her Good American brand. The reality star, 37, has been making March 2022 headlines for attending the SKIMS Swim launch as sister Kim Kardashian ups her game. Still, it was all eyes on Khloe in a recent Instagram share, this one 100% dedicated to Good American.

Posting to shout out GA and Revolve, Khloe shared photos of herself in a plunging, push-up, and braless minidress, highlighting her recent weight loss and her curves, with the post also featuring her family.

The Latest

Megan Fox Flaunts Abs As 'SpaceX Flight Attendant'

Nastia Liukin In Crop Top Shares 'Real Talk'

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Tugs Swimwear

Jessie James Decker Buns Out In Bikini

Kendall Jenner Braless In Sheer Gucci Look

Stuns In Denim Minidress

Scroll for the photos. They opened with Khloe going super leggy as she posed on an ocean-view balcony and with two gal pals. The E! star folded a leg as she went thigh-skimming, wearing a light denim, halterneck minidress, and a long matching duster. The blonde went Hollywood in statement shades, wearing her long locks swept back. High-heeled black sandals completed the glam look.

The gallery also included sister Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker, plus Khloe's besties, the Haqq twins. "Good American x Revolve Moments," the caption read.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Khloe has disabled the number of likes to her post, but she gained plenty of attention via comments, plus likes from mom Kris Jenner and rapper Chanel West Coast. A separate post showing Khloe in the same look and donning black gloves came with a "queen of denim" caption - here, Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "That's right," with mom Kris calling Khloe "AMAZING!!!"

Khloe founded Good American in 2016, kicking off with denim. Her brand now retails everything from swimwear and gym apparel to size-inclusive footwear.

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Her Diamonds

Size Doesn't Matter

The ex to Tristan Thompson, known for past battles with her weight, has opened up on Good American and its representation.

"It's important to me, no matter what size I am or weight I am, to feel beautiful. Even at my biggest I was rocking body con dresses, and you couldn't tell me twice. That's what I think Good American is," she told Elle.

What She's Trying To Promote

Shutterstock | 1486838

Khloe continued: "It's about women of individuality and diversity, but also about being comfortable in yourself. That's what we're trying to promote. It's not about fitting into a size two and that's what makes you beautiful."

Khloe joins businesswomen sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, 24-year-old Kylie Jenner, plus model sister and 818 tequila founder Kendall Jenner.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Curvy Figure In Alo Yoga

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Hiking In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Plunges Deep In Braless Versace

Megan Thee Stallion In Bikini Is 'Home Grown'

Brooke Burke In Bikini Does Full Body Workout

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.