Khloe Kardashian Impresses In Braless Good American

Khloe Kardashian impressed other celebrities as she posed in a killer denim minidress to promote her Good American brand. The reality star, 37, has been making March 2022 headlines for attending the SKIMS Swim launch as sister Kim Kardashian ups her game. Still, it was all eyes on Khloe in a recent Instagram share, this one 100% dedicated to Good American.

Posting to shout out GA and Revolve, Khloe shared photos of herself in a plunging, push-up, and braless minidress, highlighting her recent weight loss and her curves, with the post also featuring her family.