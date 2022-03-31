Joe Biden's Approval Rating Plummets To Lowest Ever

Since winning the 2020 election, President Joe Biden has had to deal with a number of complicated crises, both home and abroad.

The coronavirus pandemic, which he promised to tackle, has not slowed down. Instead, it has had a major impact on the economy, causing inflation to surge to a 40-year high.

Last month, Russia invaded Ukraine, beginning what is being described as the most consequential military aggression on the European continent since World War II.

All of this has had a major impact on the president's popularity, polls suggest.