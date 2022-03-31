Actor Chris Evans isn’t the only one in love with his dog Dodger, fans of the Captain America star can't seem to get enough of the Boxer hybrid’s cute face on the ‘Gram either.

Since rescuing Dodger back in 2015, the actor, 40, had been happily snapping photos of his pup before he ‘caved’ in May 2020 and officially joined Instagram to start sharing adorable posts with his fans. "You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about joining the social media platform that same month.