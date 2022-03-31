Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Is Stealing Hearts

instagram | Chris Evans Instagram page

Entertainment
CLAUDINE BAUGH

Actor Chris Evans isn’t the only one in love with his dog Dodger, fans of the Captain America star can't seem to get enough of the Boxer hybrid’s cute face on the ‘Gram either.

 

Since rescuing Dodger back in 2015, the actor, 40, had been happily snapping photos of his pup before he ‘caved’ in May 2020 and officially joined Instagram to start sharing adorable posts with his fans. "You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about joining the social media platform that same month.

The Latest

The Little Things Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Do To Keep Their Marriage Going

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility In Leg Stretch

Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Cruises On Waves

4 Times Nicole Scherzinger Impressed In Bikinis

Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Legs In Shorts

Dodger Stealing Hearts

instagram | Chris Evans Instagram page

Two years and 14.8 million followers later, the fans of the Avengers star couldn’t be happier. “I live for these Dodgers posts!!” commented one person on a recent photo of Dodger. On the post, Evans wrote in the caption, “All of it,” with a heart emoji, which shows Dodger perched up beside a blanket on the back of a sofa with the most lovable look on his face.

 

Others flooded the comments to drool over the good boy. “How can I love a dog I have never met before? Dodger, you own my heart,” wrote another fan. While celebrity friends like Justin Long, Patrick Fischler, Riki Lindhome, and Octavia Spencer weren't able to resist that face either, they too left their doting commentary on the post.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

Dodger Just Hanging

instagram | C Evans Instagram page

Most of Evans’ IG uploads of Dodger are much of the same obsessive content. “That face,” he wrote on another post last October. Where others would regularly find them snuggled up together on the sofa and in bed at home, seemingly during the actor’s off time from flexing his biceps in all those action-packed movies.

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Her Diamonds

'Big Smiles!'

instagram | Chris Evans Instagram page

Dodger isn’t your average rescue either. Evans has previously shared his buddy singing along with a musical toy lion and in another post requesting treats and playtime via a doggy Touch Pad. He also revealed that was how he pretty much spends his Saturday nights.

 

Of all the celebrities we know with canine kids, however, the Knives Out actor may just win the ‘best dog dad award’ since not many can say they have their dog’s name tatted on their chest

Tatted On Dad's Chest

instagram | Chris Evans Instagram page

Evans adopted his pup in April 2015 while filming the movie Gifted. In one of the last scenes, which was shot at a shelter, his eyes locked with Dodger, and the rest was history.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Aly Raisman Impresses In Bikini Handstand

Surfer Caroline Marks Offers Rear View In Bikini

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Nastia Liukin Struggles Doing Handstand In Bikini

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.