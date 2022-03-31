The Little Things Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Do To Keep Their Marriage Going

It is no news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one of the most committed celebrity couples. Like in fairy tale movies, it was love at first sight for the duo. 

Since their first meeting in 2006, the couple has remained together. They got married three years later and now have two children. However, it has not exactly been a fairy tale romance for them and they have been honest about it.

Some years ago, Gisele, a retired model, opened up to her husband in a letter. She told Tom that their marriage was unbalanced. According to her, during football seasons, she took on the majority of the parenting and housekeeping and expected Tom to put in more effort in assisting her during his off-seasons. But unfortunately, the NFL quarterback would still focus on training and other business initiatives. The adorable couple spoke to a counselor about their situation and got things sorted out. 

Continue reading to know how the pair have learned not to grow apart after many years. 

The Couple Is Emotionally Attached To Each Other 

Tom and Gisele have a special emotional bond and most of their Instagram photos prove this to be true. Recently, Gisele posted a photo of them on Instagram to mark their anniversary. In the photo, one could easily tell the couple's emotional attachment. The duo held each other with so much innocence and pure love, while Tom planted a kiss on Gisele's nose.

They Publicly Display Their Affection 

For Tom and Gisele, kissing or pecking each other during public events is normal. Seeing the stunning model rushing out to plant a kiss on her husband's face after a game is a usual occurrence. Photos like that are usually seen repeatedly on their Instagram feeds.

Gisele Feels Safe With Tom

With the way the gorgeous entrepreneur usually rests her head on Tom's shoulders, it is evident that she feels safe around him. Her Instagram page is flooded with photos of her resting safely on his broad shoulders.

They Are Grateful To Have Each Other 

At every given opportunity, the pair express their gratitude toward each other. They openly affirm that they are lucky to have each. There is no pride or shame between them.

On Tom's birthdays, Gisele often expresses her gratitude by putting up his photos on her Instagram page alongside heartfelt captions to say thank you. Tom does exactly the same for his wife on her birthdays.

Tom and Gisele are not perfect human beings but have done incredibly well in their relationship to become a near-perfect couple. Hopefully, the lovebirds will have more beautiful moments to spend together.

