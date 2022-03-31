The Little Things Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Do To Keep Their Marriage Going

It is no news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one of the most committed celebrity couples. Like in fairy tale movies, it was love at first sight for the duo.

Since their first meeting in 2006, the couple has remained together. They got married three years later and now have two children. However, it has not exactly been a fairy tale romance for them and they have been honest about it.

Some years ago, Gisele, a retired model, opened up to her husband in a letter. She told Tom that their marriage was unbalanced. According to her, during football seasons, she took on the majority of the parenting and housekeeping and expected Tom to put in more effort in assisting her during his off-seasons. But unfortunately, the NFL quarterback would still focus on training and other business initiatives. The adorable couple spoke to a counselor about their situation and got things sorted out.

