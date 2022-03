Speaking on Just The News, Trump claimed that Joe Biden and members of his family received millions from Russian oligarchs and asked Putin to shed some light on this alleged corruption.

As reported by Newsweek, Trump said in the interview that he tried to raise this issue during one of the presidential debates, but moderator Chris Wallace prevented him from doing so.

"As long as Putin now is, not exactly, a fan of our country, let him explain where...because Chris Wallace would not let me ask the question... Why did the mayor of Moscow's wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million?" Trump asked.