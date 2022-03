Ab-flaunting was the keyword of her Roberto Cavalli outfits, with the 52-year-old defying her age in an onyx knitwear catsuit as she got up on stage to perform a megamix of her biggest hits. With a minuscule tube top and tight pants that showed off her fit figure, the outfit displayed her lean midsection, relying on metallic rings and snap hooks to keep the pieces in place.

J-Lo, who wore a tube top on the red carpet as well, added a personal touch to the bedazzled catsuit, sporting rhinestone knee pads to complement her gemstone-embroidered fingerless gloves.

Shared on Instagram by the Italian fashion house, the look was complete with a triangle collar that was also fastened with metallic details onto the top. Posting a photo and a video of J-Lo onstage, Roberto Cavalli added a runway snap of the original three-piece, as modeled by Denise Ascuet during Milan Fashion Week.

