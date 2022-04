Salma Hayek has been showing off her sensational bikini body while enjoying a zen pool float moment. The Eternals star was back in her swimwear for a popular Instagram share back in February, sharing a sun-drenched pool setting and a peaceful vibe as she floated face-down in the water.

Hayek tends not to share her location, with this photo focusing on throwback action - given the turquoise bikini donned, it may have been taking fans back to her 53rd birthday. Check it out below.