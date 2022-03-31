H.H. Holmes: The Serial Killer Behind The 'Murder Castle'

Wikimedia | Jbarta

News & Politics
Tara Sigler
"I was born with the devil in me. I could not help the fact that I was a murderer, no more than a poet can help the inspiration to sing," said H.H. Holmes.

To those fascinated by the psychology of serial killers, H.H. Holmes, born Herman Webster Mudgett, is a bizarre and chilling case study. How could one man get away with as many as 27 murders in the middle of Chicago? And why would someone be so dedicated to this task that he would build a so-called "murder castle" with hidden rooms to stash the corpses?

Holmes claimed that he was born a murderer and could never have been anything else. Some scientists, such as neuroscientist Jim Fallon, believe that Holmes was right: some people are just born bad. He studied brain scans and found that all the scans of serial killers' brains had something in common: a loss of function in the orbital cortex. This is the circuit that controls ethics, morality, and conscience. "When that’s gone," said Fallon, "or doesn’t develop, not only does a person have no sense of morality but also has little control over their impulses."

The Murder Castle

Wikimedia | Guise

Holmes studied medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School. While in school, he committed insurance fraud by stealing cadavers from the laboratory; he would take out insurance policies on the individuals, then burn or otherwise desecrate the corpses to make it appear as though they'd been killed in various accidents.

Because of this, it's possible that Holmes' murderous instincts were mostly financially motivated; his so-called "murder castle", built in 1889, certainly made it easier for him to hide and dispose of bodies.

Blood, Lies, And Hidden Rooms

https://write-img.srgcdn.com/e/c:900:810:nowe:0:0/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fallthatsinteresting.com%2Fwordpress%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F04%2Fholmes-mansion.jpeg | Holly Carden

Holmes' house, which he'd destined to become a hotel, was built across the street from his pharmacy. It was rumored to have one hundred rooms filled with staircases leading nowhere, trapdoors, gas chambers, and a stove for cremating human bodies. Some of these rumors turned out to be just that: myths, urban legends, scary stories for mothers to tell their children in the aftermath of the murders.

What we know is that Holmes designed the building himself and would hire and then fire multiple construction crews, so that no one would be aware of the final floorplan except for Holmes himself. He then advertised it as a boarding house for young women. He also placed ads for jobs in his pharmacy and personal ads seeking a wife.

The World's Fair Murders

https://write-img.srgcdn.com/e/c:900:616:nowe:0:0/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fallthatsinteresting.com%2Fwordpress%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F04%2Fsketch-of-holmes.jpg | Illinois Historical Society

In 1893, Chicago hosted the World's Fair. This massive event led millions of people from all over the world to flock to Chicago - and Holmes saw a prime opportunity. It's uncertain whether he seduced women into his boarding house or whether they just saw his advertisements and came of their own volition; what is known is that many were never seen again.

The Unknown Dead

Unsplash | John Thomas

Holmes had many boarders at his "hotel" between 1889 and his death in 1896. It's possible that, in all, he was responsible for up to two hundred deaths. While we may never know the truth, he was finally caught and hanged for the murder of his insurance fraud accomplice, Benjamin Pitezel, whose young children may also have been among Holmes' victims. The tale of H.H. Holmes is a terrifying one filled with fraud and scandal. The most frightening thing about Holmes is that the world may never know how many people took their last breaths at the Murder Castle.

