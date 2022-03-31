H.H. Holmes: The Serial Killer Behind The 'Murder Castle'

"I was born with the devil in me. I could not help the fact that I was a murderer, no more than a poet can help the inspiration to sing," said H.H. Holmes.

To those fascinated by the psychology of serial killers, H.H. Holmes, born Herman Webster Mudgett, is a bizarre and chilling case study. How could one man get away with as many as 27 murders in the middle of Chicago? And why would someone be so dedicated to this task that he would build a so-called "murder castle" with hidden rooms to stash the corpses?

Holmes claimed that he was born a murderer and could never have been anything else. Some scientists, such as neuroscientist Jim Fallon, believe that Holmes was right: some people are just born bad. He studied brain scans and found that all the scans of serial killers' brains had something in common: a loss of function in the orbital cortex. This is the circuit that controls ethics, morality, and conscience. "When that’s gone," said Fallon, "or doesn’t develop, not only does a person have no sense of morality but also has little control over their impulses."