NFL News: Matt LaFleur Says Packers Need To Add More Speed To Their Offense

The Green Bay Packers failed to retain Davante Adams, leaving an already questionable WR corps even more shorthanded.

But even though replacing one of the best wideouts in the NFL is going to be tough, one can't underestimate the big blow that losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling will represent for their offense as well.

Matt LaFleur Points Out The Need For Speedsters

Getty | Rey Del Rio

Losing Valdez-Scantling leaves the Packers with no speed in the WR corps. With that in mind, HC Matt LaFleur feels the team needs to address that issue right away:

“It’s like fielding a basketball team,” LaFleur told the media. “You don’t want to have too many point guards or too many centers. They all have to be able to play off each other. If you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room. We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage.”

Packers Need To Add 'The Missing Piece,' Says LaFleur

Getty | Quinn Harris

Valdez-Scantling, albeit not the most prolific receiver, was a constant deep-ball threat that defenses need to focus on. Now, the Packers need to add a similar piece to their scheme:

“We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that,” LaFleur said. “It’s like putting a puzzle together. You’ve got to find those pieces that you’re missing and put it all together. How that’s going to look in the end? I have no idea right now.”

Packers Are Confident In The Draft

Getty | Christian Petersen

With little-to-no cap space and not so many options in free agency, the Packers will focus their efforts on landing more weapons for the passing games through the NFL Draft:

“Shoot, if you look traditionally at the Green Bay Packers, we’ve had a lot of success with second-round picks from that room and guys that were picked later in the draft,” LaFleur said.

Rookies Will Have To Step Up

Getty | Patrick McDermott

Entering the league to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers is an exciting prospect. Then again, the rookies will have to earn their bread from day one if they want to stay on the team for long:

“We’re going to have to integrate these guys pretty quickly,” the coach added. “It’s going to be a lot of work for a guy like (wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator) Jason Vrable and, really, everybody on our offense to get anybody up to speed, especially when you’re talking about playing with a guy like Aaron Rodgers, who you better be on high alert (with) at all times because he might give you the most subtle signal and you’ve got to see that. I do think it’s just going to be a lot of work, but that’s what we do in this league.”

Even though they managed to keep their QB, the Packers only got worst in the offseason. But if someone can do a lot with not so much, that's Aaron Rodgers.

