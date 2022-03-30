NFL News: Matt LaFleur Says Packers Need To Add More Speed To Their Offense

Entering the league to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers is an exciting prospect. Then again, the rookies will have to earn their bread from day one if they want to stay on the team for long:
“We’re going to have to integrate these guys pretty quickly,” the coach added. “It’s going to be a lot of work for a guy like (wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator) Jason Vrable and, really, everybody on our offense to get anybody up to speed, especially when you’re talking about playing with a guy like Aaron Rodgers, who you better be on high alert (with) at all times because he might give you the most subtle signal and you’ve got to see that. I do think it’s just going to be a lot of work, but that’s what we do in this league.”
Even though they managed to keep their QB, the Packers only got worst in the offseason. But if someone can do a lot with not so much, that's Aaron Rodgers.