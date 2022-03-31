Lori Harvey Enjoys Outdoor Shower In Bikini

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

American supermodel and entrepreneur Lori Harvey began modeling when she was three years old. She is signed to LA Models and Select Models agencies and has worked with designers such as Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana. 

With much experience in modeling, one can be certain that the 25-year-old is endowed with a beautiful figure and knows how to flaunt it publicly.

 

Lori always leaves her fans drooling over her whenever she steps out in stylish swimsuits and bikinis. 

With the supermodel's newly launched clothing collection with Naked Wardrobe, she is out to wow her fans with more jaw-dropping bikini photos. 

Keep scrolling to see some of Lori's best bikini moments.

The Latest

Meet Megan Thee Stallion's 6 Adorable Dogs

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Nets, Ben Simmons To Jazz In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Julius Randle & 2023 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Deal

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Plummets To Lowest Ever

Donald Trump Asks Putin To Release Dirt On Bidens

Lori Dazzles In A Two-Piece Bikini

Last summer, Lori took to her Instagram page to serve her fans some hot bikini photos. In the photos, the stunning model was clad in a beige two-piece bikini while taking a shower in nature. Lori was surrounded by greenery, adding more color to the photo.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

Tori Puts Her Toned Abs And Thighs On Full Display 

In the photos, Lori struck several poses that displayed her toned thighs, abs, and cleavages. Also, her skin glowed effortlessly, and she looked sizzling. 

Awestruck fans graced the comment section with thousands of comments on her bikini choice and toned body. 

"Glorious sight 🤩😍😍," commented one fan.

 

"Wow! 😍 A work of art🔥," commented another fan.

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

Tori Goes On A Mission

On October 28, 2021, the beautiful entrepreneur uploaded several photos on her Instagram page. One of the pictures showed her posing at the entrance of a yacht. She was clad in a black swimsuit and a crop top. She had her hair neatly permed to the back and wore round gold earrings. Her thighs and hips were on display. She captioned the post, "On a secret mission."

The Next Jennifer Lopez? 

Shutterstock | 2131613

Tori gets thousands of loving comments from her numerous fans, who are always in awe of her beauty and stunning body. Many of them trooped to the comment section to drool over her once more. However, some were quick to compare the model to the legendary Jennifer Lopez

One fan commented, "Is it just me or does she look like Jennifer Lopez here." 

"Jennifer Lopez long lost daughter😂,"  said another fan. 

"I think she will look exactly like Jennifer Lopez when she's 50," commented another fan. 

While Lori still has a long way to go before reaching the heights J.Lo has made, many of her fans believe she looks like the singer and actress. One can only wonder what Lori thinks about those comments. 

Read Next

Must Read

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Netflix Defends Brie Larson From Twitter Troll

Nastia Liukin Lifts Leg In Black Spandex Bodysuit During Yoga Workout

Zendaya Sparkles In Cropped Valentino Shirt

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.