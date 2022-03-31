Lori Harvey Enjoys Outdoor Shower In Bikini

American supermodel and entrepreneur Lori Harvey began modeling when she was three years old. She is signed to LA Models and Select Models agencies and has worked with designers such as Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana.

With much experience in modeling, one can be certain that the 25-year-old is endowed with a beautiful figure and knows how to flaunt it publicly.

Lori always leaves her fans drooling over her whenever she steps out in stylish swimsuits and bikinis.

With the supermodel's newly launched clothing collection with Naked Wardrobe, she is out to wow her fans with more jaw-dropping bikini photos.

Keep scrolling to see some of Lori's best bikini moments.